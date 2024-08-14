Barstool’s Dave Portnoy Reviewed 5 NJ Pizza Shops In 1 Week
Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports has officially made himself the king of pizza with his One Bite Pizza Reviews. Pizza lovers all over the country send in their requests for food to different pizza shops Dave can try and it’s a huge hit online.
After taking one bite, he’ll give the shop a score, and usually based on what the score is, that pizza shop will have a line out the door after a review is posted.
READ MORE: Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy Makes Large Donation To South Jersey Animal Rescue
He’s done a lot of good food small business pizza shops all over the country and given them free publicity that other platforms may not consider!
Dave was recently in the New Jersey area and within the past week has posted reviews of 5 different pizza shops all over the state. Has he tried your favorite pizza shop yet? Here are the 5 spots Dave has ranked and posted just this week alone in New Jersey for One Bite Pizza Reviews.
Via Sposito - Old Bridge, New Jersey
He ranked this Middlesex County shop a solid 7.4!
Dave stopped at his shop during his tour around New Jersey this past week.
Alternate Ending Beer Co. - Aberdeen Township, New Jersey
He ranked this Monmouth County shop a solid 7.2!
This NJ brewery got a pretty solid rating from him!
Salerno’s Pizzeria - Hazlet, New Jersey
He ranked this Monmouth County shop a solid 7.3!
Dave said this shop had a minor “flop” in their slices, but overall it was solid.
Panko Pizza - Middletown, New Jersey
He ranked this Monmouth County shop a solid 7.4!
He was SHOCKED the pie was only $10!
Gigi’s Pizza - Sea Bright, New Jersey
He ranked this Monmouth County shop a solid 7.4!
Dave was super shocked at how solid this pie was because he’s not a huge fan of shore pizza!
Make sure to check one or all of these spots out!
Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed
Gallery Credit: Joe Votruba
12 Best Pizza Spots in Mercer County, NJ
Gallery Credit: Gianna