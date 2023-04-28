Bamboozle 2023 Canceled in Atlantic City

The Bamboozle Music Festival canceled its 2023 event less than a week before the shows were scheduled to start (May 5-7).

The event was scheduled to take place inside Bader Field in Atlantic City, but local officials representing the city said on Friday that the festival did not receive its final permits in time for the event.

The event's organizers failed to submit the necessary paperwork by the deadline, they say. That deadline was the close of business on Thursday, April 27, officials say.

“There was an ongoing concern we were not getting the required documents from festival organizers in a timely matter,” the city's business administrator Anthony Swan said in the statement issued to the media on Friday afternoon.

Apparently, these conversations have been going on for quite some time.

"We asked for this information months in advance to protect the city and the taxpayers of Atlantic City. The event was fast approaching, and these issues were still unresolved," Swan said.

The event's organizers (including John D'Esposito) confirmed the news on Friday afternoon.

“After intensive discussions and meetings, we have made the heartbreaking decision to cancel Bamboozle Festival 2023. Thank you and your artists for believing in the vision," the festival's organizers wrote on their website and social media platforms.

The festival was held for much of the early 2000s in New Jersey at Giants Stadium, which is now known as MetLife Stadium. The most recent event took place in 2012 in Asbury Park.

In its hey day the event featured acts like Bon Jovi, No Doubt, and more.

The festival's Organizers have turned off the comments on their social media pages and deleted all previous posts. The post we've embedded above was shared just before 1 pm on Friday.

"Refunds should be requested at point of purchase," they said.