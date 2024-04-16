Save the date. You won't want to miss the Azalea Festival in Hamilton.

Azalea Festival in Hamilton is May 11, 2024

The popular annual tradition at Sayen Gardens is scheduled for Saturday, May 11th, from 10 am - 4 pm, according to the township's Facebook page.

It's always a fun event. Bring your mom as a treat since it's Mother's Day weekend. She'll love it.

Azalea Festival in Hamilton has over 250,000 blooming trees and flowers

It's quite a sight with over a quarter of a million flowering azaleas, dogwoods, and rhododendrons. It's simply stunning.

Sayen Gardens are breathtaking with winding paths, water features, gazebos, the Sayen house (which you'll be able to tour), and more. I took my wedding pictures there.

Free family portraits will be available

There are plenty of photo ops as you stroll so make sure your phone is fully charged. Free family portraits are also being offered throughout the event by Group Ventures Unlimited

You'll be able to grab a snack or lunch from several food trucks and vendors on site. For the complete list of food vendors, click here.

There will be a variety of local crafters and vendors so you can do some shopping as well. Here's an idea...you could let Mom pick out her own Mother's Day gift.

There will be live music at the Azalea Festival in Hamilton

Stay for live music throughout the day.

Here's the schedule:

*The Ambiance Duo will be performing from 10 am - 2 pm.

*You Gotta Have Harp will be performing from 10 am - 1 pm.

*The Rick, Denny Paul Quartet will be performing from Noon - 3 pm.

Hopefully, the weather cooperates. If it doesn't, the rain date is Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12th.

Admission is free for the Azalea Festival. Parking is available across from Sayen Gardens at the Nottingham Firehouse (200 Mercer Street).

Sayen Botanical Gardens is conveniently located at 155 Hughes Drive.

Enjoy. You'll love it.

For more information, click here.

