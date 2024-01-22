Avril Lavigne Announces Camden, NJ Show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Aug 2024!

Avril Lavigne Announces Camden, NJ Show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Aug 2024!

Getty Images, Instagram @freedommortgagepavilion

Hey hey, you you! The pop punk princess is coming to New Jersey!

Here's something that's not so "Complicated" to get excited for! Avril Lavigne!

Getty Images
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Get your ripped jeans and eyeliner ready - Avril Lavigne is bringing her "Greatest Hits Tour" to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (BB&T) Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey . She'll be hitting the stage in all of her fiery punk glory on Thursday, August 29, 2024!

Avril Lavigne Special Guests

 

And that's not all - her highly anticipated concert also features special guests Simple Plan and Girlfriends!

Getty Images
loading...

Prepare to sing your angsty teen heart out - even if you're not a teen anymore! If you're ready to hear your favorite Avril songs, this is the show to come to!

Getty Images
loading...

We don't know exactly what her setlist will consist of, but given this is called her "Greatest Hits Tour", you can likely expect to hear hits like "Girlfriend", "I'm With You", "Sk8er Boi", "When You're Gone", and of course, "Complicated."

When can I get tickets for Avril Lavigne "Greatest Hits Tour"?

Getty Images
loading...

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 24 at 10 am local time with artist pre-sale.

General onsale starts on Friday, January 26 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

This will absolutely be a can't miss show if you've been an Avril fan since the early 2000s! She's shaping up to be one of the biggest stars to come to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this year.

10 Camden Waterfront Concerts to Look Forward to in 2024

The spring/summer concert lineup along Camden Waterfront is looking really fun so far! Check out who's due to hit Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2024.

Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca

These are the Hottest Pop Concerts Happening in Philadelphia in 2024

2023 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Nicki Minaj, AJR, Olivia Rodrigo & more). Here's a COMPLETE list of all of the shows (so far) & even details on how you can get tickets to Philadelphia's hottest concerts of 2024

Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST

Filed Under: camden nj, Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Categories: Music
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM