Avril Lavigne Announces Camden, NJ Show at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Aug 2024!

Hey hey, you you! The pop punk princess is coming to New Jersey!

Here's something that's not so "Complicated" to get excited for! Avril Lavigne!

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Get your ripped jeans and eyeliner ready - Avril Lavigne is bringing her "Greatest Hits Tour" to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (BB&T) Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey . She'll be hitting the stage in all of her fiery punk glory on Thursday, August 29, 2024!

Avril Lavigne Special Guests

And that's not all - her highly anticipated concert also features special guests Simple Plan and Girlfriends!

MTV World Stage Monterrey Mexico 2013 - Show Getty Images loading...

Prepare to sing your angsty teen heart out - even if you're not a teen anymore! If you're ready to hear your favorite Avril songs, this is the show to come to!

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images loading...

We don't know exactly what her setlist will consist of, but given this is called her "Greatest Hits Tour", you can likely expect to hear hits like "Girlfriend", "I'm With You", "Sk8er Boi", "When You're Gone", and of course, "Complicated."

When can I get tickets for Avril Lavigne "Greatest Hits Tour"?

2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Show Getty Images loading...

Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, January 24 at 10 am local time with artist pre-sale.

General onsale starts on Friday, January 26 at 10 am local time at Ticketmaster.com.

This will absolutely be a can't miss show if you've been an Avril fan since the early 2000s! She's shaping up to be one of the biggest stars to come to the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion this year.

10 Camden Waterfront Concerts to Look Forward to in 2024 The spring/summer concert lineup along Camden Waterfront is looking really fun so far! Check out who's due to hit Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in 2024. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca