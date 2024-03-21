Maybe you want something different. Or maybe you just want to save some money.

Yes, save money.

When you consider the median rental price for a five-bedroom home on the bay in Long Beach Island is $12,000 per week then spending $5,750 to $8,900 for a week on a five-stateroom yacht is actually frugal.

NJ.com ran a story on what just might be the ultimate Jersey Shore rental. Lady Grace is a spectacular 92-foot yacht docked in the bay at Barnegat Light on Long Beach Island. It’s been listed on Vacation Rentals Jersey Shore.

Unique as it would be to live on this gorgeous docked yacht for your summer vacation, it’s more than that. You get treated to local cruises with their captain and crew.

The five staterooms will sleep 10 and the master has a king size bed, a sofa, writing desk and a generously-sized bathroom with a jacuzzi tub/shower.

I think you could find entertaining quite easy on the Lady Grace.

Imagine morning mimosas sitting here on the water.

Or some evening cocktails with this view.

The nice thing about this rental is it can even be had for only three nights if you can’t do a whole week. Oh! It’s even pet friendly!

If you want somewhere really different to stay at the shore, check out the rental listing and available dates here. https://www.vacationrentalslbi.com/listing.2756#reviews

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

