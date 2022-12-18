BARNEGAT LIGHT — Five people on board a boat carrying 14,000 pounds of squid have the Coast Guard to thank for making it safely back to shore.

The Yankee Pride, a 78-foot vessel, became disabled 90 miles off the coast of Barnegat Light this past week, according to USCG Station Atlantic City.

In heavy rain and winds reaching 30 knots, the Coast Guard Cutter Kingfisher responded to a call for help. They had the support of Station Atlantic City and other search and rescue coordinators.

“This case showcased exceptional teamwork," Lt. Alex Kloo, commanding officer of Station Atlantic City, said. "The Coast Guard crews executed a flawless handoff that allowed the Yankee Pride and her crew to get home safely, despite the challenging weather conditions.”

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to the Coast Guard for more information, including what caused the Yankee Pride to become disabled.

The rescue comes the same week that two sailors who left Cape May for the Florida Keys were found Tuesday after being lost at sea for days. They were saved by a tanker amid a widespread search started by the Coast Guard on Dec. 11.

READ MORE: No fuel, no mast, no water: Rescued NJ sailors describe ordeal

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

