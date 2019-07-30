Great small-town concerts in NJ this summer

There are dozens of concerts happening throughout the summer here in New Jersey, and there's no better place than a small venue at the shore.

Monday night was one of those special nights where a cool breeze by the bay kept the nice sized crowd comfortable while the music blasted. The legendary Jersey Rock-a-Billy band, The Razorbacks took to the stage around 7 p.m. and played til long after the sun went down.

Don't miss the chance to spend a special night enjoying one of the many free concerts in small towns around the state this summer.

