NJ hotel has been named one of the greatest ever

Seems like lofty praise, doesn’t it? But it’s real; a travel website called Fifty Grande, as reported by APP.com, put together its list of the Greatest Hotels Ever Awards. It may be a tad hyperbolic, but it got my attention.

They attempted to answer the question, “What are the most notable hotel experiences in the U.S., ones with a bit of attitude, for under $350 a night?” They took reader submissions and then whittled the list down to 50, and presented them unranked, by region.

New Jersey’s lone entrant on this esteemed list is The Asbury hotel in Asbury Park.

The magazine had a lot to say about The Asbury, including:

Some of the hotel’s success is due to its two rooftop lounges, which have killer ocean views, and to the affordable rooms that, though spare, emulate beach chic with light woods and checkerboard floors. But maybe more credit is owed to the hotel’s embrace of Asbury Park culture.

The hotel opened in 2016, the first hotel to open in Asbury Park in almost 50 years, and stands as a symbol of the city’s renaissance.

According to the hotel’s website:

With a history shaped by artistic rebels and rock ‘n’ roll legends, The Asbury sets the stage for an out-of-the-box getaway. It’s a more social way to stay, where you’re free to soak up the scene and sun. Stay like a local in a Jersey Shore gem, overflowing with creative energy and inclusive spirit.

One thing to take note of: the hotel, while it does have a bar called Sounbooth that incorporates the city’s musical history, it does not have an on-site restaurant; guests are encouraged to experience Asbury Park’s vibrant dining scene.

