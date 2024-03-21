If you bought metallic mugs from Starbucks’ 2023 branded gift sets, you may want to think about tossing them.

About 440,500 metallic mugs were recalled by the company because if the mugs are microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid, like coffee, the mugs can overheat or break, posing burn and laceration hazards.

The recall involves four gift sets containing a ceramic mug with a metallic coating that bears Starbucks branding, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Starbucks metallic mug gift sets are being recalled because the mugs can break and cause injuries (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Starbucks metallic mug gift sets are being recalled because the mugs can break and cause injuries (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) loading...

They were sold in 11 ounce and 16 ounce sizes as part of one of the following gift sets sold during the 2023 holiday season.

Starbucks Holiday Gift Sets with 2 Mugs

Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug

Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoas and Mug

Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug

Starbucks metallic mug gift sets are being recalled because the mugs can break and cause injuries (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Starbucks metallic mug gift sets are being recalled because the mugs can break and cause injuries (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) loading...

The gift sets were sold online and in-store at Target and Walmart, and through Nexcom (military retail outlets) nationwide from November 2023 through January 2024 for about $10-$20, depending on the gift set.

To date, there have been 12 incidents reported of the mugs overheating and breaking, resulting in 10 injuries, including nine severe burns and blisters on fingers and hands, and one cut on a finger. One incident required medical attention.

Starbucks metallic mug gift sets are being recalled because the mugs can break and cause injuries (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) Starbucks metallic mug gift sets are being recalled because the mugs can break and cause injuries (US Consumer Product Safety Commission) loading...

Consumers who bought the mug sets or received them as gifts are advised to stop using them, and either return them to the place of purchase or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund.

Consumers will receive either a cash or gift card refund when they return the mug to the store where it was purchased, or they will receive a check from Nestlé USA when they visit this website.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom