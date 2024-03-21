Five NJ cities are among the cheapest for lawn water maintenance
Spring is finally here! Which means it’s almost time for us to start worrying out lawn maintenance for the warmer months. Specifically, watering the lawn.
According to a recent study, NJ has some of the cheapest places for such maintenance, more on that in a second….
Did you know that World Water Day is Friday, Mar. 22? According to National Today, it’s a day
dedicated to drawing attention to the water-related issues that humans face in almost every country.
In honor of World Water Day, Lawn Love conducted a study where they compared hundreds of the biggest cities in the U.S. to find out where it’s the costliest and cheapest for lawn maintenance.
They have some good news for the Garden State!
Of the cities where it’s the least expensive to water your lawn, five New Jersey cities made the top 10.
As for their methodology, Lawn Love explains:
For each of the 500 biggest U.S. cities, we then gathered data on each factor from the sources listed below the table. We eliminated 2 cities lacking sufficient data in a single category, resulting in a final sample size of 498 cities.
Finally, we calculated scores (out of 100 points) for each city to determine its rank in each factor, each category, and overall.
They grouped those factors into three categories: cost determinants, cost, and yard size.
As for the cities that are most expensive when it comes to watering lawns, California doesn’t fair well. It dominated the top three:
1️⃣ Merced, CA
2️⃣ Bakersfield, CA
3️⃣ Salinas, CA
The study explains that western states like California are among the costliest due to the hot weather and low precipitation rates.
The most affordable cities to water your lawn are:
🔟 Scranton, PA
9️⃣ Clifton, NJ
8️⃣ Flint, MI
7️⃣ Flagstaff, AZ
6️⃣ Paterson, NJ
5️⃣ New York, NY
4️⃣ Boston, MA
3️⃣ Elizabeth, NJ
2️⃣ Newark, NJ
1️⃣ Jersey City, NJ
We lucked out because of our moderate temperatures and decent precipitation rates.
You can read the full study here.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore.
