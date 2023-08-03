UPDATE! 6 NJ Beaches Get the ALL-CLEAR After Bacteria Advisory

Good news! If you were steering clear of these South Jersey beaches, you don't need to worry anymore.

Earlier this week, 6 Atlantic County beaches were placed under swimming advisories by the Department of Environmental Protection for high levels of fecal bacteria.

The water tested for high levels of enterococci, a bacteria indicative of either or human or dog waste.

Here are the beaches that were placed under a temporary advisory:

13th Avenue beach in Longport

19th Street beach in Longport

26th Avenue beach in Longport

Washington Avenue beach in Margate City

Osborne Avenue beach in Margate City

Washington Avenue beach in Ventnor City

Fortunately (as of Aug 3), the advisory has been lifted!

Yes, the water quality has returned back to normal, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Though the beaches were never closed and visitors could still swim in the water if they chose to, this is a sigh of relief, as visitors are no longer at risk of being exposed to potentially unhealthy water conditions.

NJDEP says the likely cause of the high bacteria levels was the heavy rainfall that occurred in Atlantic County on Saturday, since bacteria levels typically rise from stormwater runoff.

Though the water has returned back to normal, I can't help but be reminded of this hilarious video I saw on TikTok of a Jersey girl demonstrating the stark contrast between New Jersey beach water vs. France beach water. She literally described the water as "poop brown!" Give it a quick watch down below for a laugh!

Come on in, the water's fine! Enjoy!

