One of the most popular fast casual chicken chains has opened its second Bucks County location, according to the Patch.

Asad's Hot Chicken opened its second Bucks County location

This place blew up on TikTok a few years ago. It was dubbed the #1 restaurant to try in Bucks County when it first opened in Bensalem back in 2023, in the Bensalem Square Shopping Center. Now, its popularity has led to a second Bucks County location.

The grand opening of Asad's Hot Chicken in Warminster was on Friday (January 23), and fans came out in full force, some waiting out in the bitter cold overnight, to be one of the first customers through the doors. This is the chain's 15th location, so the first 15 people in line for the grand opening won Asad's Number 1, free for the rest of the year, an Asad's fan's dream come true.

This second Bucks County restaurant is located at 348 York Road, in the Warminster Shopping Center. It's open 7 days a week. Sunday - Thursday from 10 AM - 1 AM. Friday and Saturday from 10 AM - 2 PM.

Did you know Asad's Hot Chicken originated in Philadelphia? Yes, the very first location is at a gas station on Roosevelt Boulevard. It has earned the title of Philadelphia's Best Hot Chicken by Philadelphia Magazine in 2022.

The menu doesn't just have hot chicken, though. You can grab a burger, fries, milkshakes, fruit smoothies, and more.

Hot chicken is definitely an "it" thing nowadays. You can get your chicken with different levels of spice. Asad's offers mild, hot, extra hot, and Reaper, if you're in the mood, but you can also get it with no spice, which is more my speed.

Asad's Hot Chicken is now open at 348 York Road (Warminster Shopping Center) in Warminster, PA.

