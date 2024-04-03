Another location for a growing grocery retail chain is coming to New Jersey!

It's been a while since we've heard news about Amazon Fresh expanding nationwide and in New Jersey. The grocery retail chain is known for its innovative smart-shopping technologies, which in most cases allows the shopper to purchase their items without having to go through a point-of-sale check-out counter. The no-contact concept was particularly popular in the months following the pandemic.

Amazon Opens Till-Less Grocery Store In London Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

So it came as exciting news when Amazon Fresh opened its first New Jersey store in Paramus in July 2022.

Nearly two years later, Amazon Fresh has confirmed plans to open its second store in New Jersey! It'll be located at Route 35 in Eatontown in Monmouth County. This news was confirmed by NJ.com.

Amazon Fresh in Eatontown, NJ is hiring

Looking for a job? Before they open their doors, the store has posted job listings in an online ad. They're seeking full and part-time store associates at a pay rate of $16/hr:

"As an Amazon Fresh Grocery Associate, your primary responsibility is to deliver an extraordinary grocery shopping experience for our customers. We’re seeking individuals who have a passion for customer service, a desire to continuously learn, and are comfortable working in a fast-paced environment."

READ MORE: Is It Illegal to Eat Before You Pay in Pennsylvania Grocery Stores?

When will Amazon Fresh in Eatontown, NJ open?

So far, no word yet on an exact opening date. But it can't be too far away if they're already looking for associates.

Are you looking to this new location? Where else would you like to see Amazon Fresh stores open in New Jersey?

Never Buy These 10 Items At New Jersey Dollar Stores Reader's Digest compiled a list of items you should avoid purchasing at the dollar store. These are the top 10. Gallery Credit: Ben & Patty Show