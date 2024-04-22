5 Pennsylvania Hospitals Earn ‘D’ Grade For Patient Safety

5 Pennsylvania hospitals have received 'D' grades in patient safety. When you're in the middle of an emergency, you want to make sure you are getting the very best care and that is why it's extremely important to read some of these rankings and be aware of the surrounding hospitals in case an emergency occurs.

According to this list, 5 Pennsylvania hospitals have been given a 'D' grade when it comes to patient safety, which is not the best grade you could get. Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade has officially posted the fall 2023 rankings for each area hospital, which is as updated as you can get as of this point in the year for 2024.

The rankings are based on letter grades, just like the grades you would receive in school. The hospital grades are based on things such as infections, problems with surgery, safety problems, practices to prevent errors, and the hospital staff in general.

These 5 PA hospitals have received some pretty low rankings since the Fall of 2023.

5 Pennsylvania Hospitals Receive 'D' Grade For Patient Safety

ACMH Hospital - Kittanning, PA

ACMH Hospital located at 1 Nolte Drive in Kittanning, PA has received a 'D' grade in terms of patient safety. Many patients have reported to have been victims of sepsis in some cases and other infections after their stay in the hospital. The main issue with this hospital, based solely on these rankings is the staff rankings. Lots of areas under this section are labeled 'Declined to Report' and the sections that were reported, fall into the below-average range.

Crozer-Chester Medical Center - Upland, PA

Crozer-Chester Medical Center is located at One Medical Center Boulevard in Upland, PA. This hospital’s staff rating is also alarmingly low. When it comes to specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, communication with doctors, communication with nurses and responsiveness of hospital staff, the hospital is ranked below average in all sections. There are also some low ratings under the ‘Problems with Surgery’ tab for this hospital as well. Crozer-Chester Medical Center is ranked below average compared to other hospitals throughout the country.

Taylor Hospital - Ridley Park, PA

Taylor Hospital is located at 175 East Chester Pike in Ridley Park, PA. The most alarming part of this hospital’s rating is that the scores for the overall staff are very low. Taylor Hospital’s specially trained doctors care for ICU patients, communication with doctors, communication with nurses, and responsiveness of hospital staff are all ranked below average compared to other hospitals throughout the country. They also have had a lot of cases of sepsis infections after surgery according to this list too. Overall, the hospital has been ranked below average in comparison to most throughout the country.

Penn Highlands Mon Valley - Monongahela, PA

Penn Highlands Mon Valley is located at 1163 Country Club Road and has received a 'D' grade as well. This hospital has an alarmingly high score for infections and has scored below average in almost every category. There are also reports about the staff not being as well equipt or as attentive as other hospitals.

Uniontown Hospital - Uniontown, PA

Uniontown Hospital is located at 500 West Berkeley Street in Uniontown, PA. This hospital has been reported to have seen a decently high number of infections, specifically blood infections after treatment. The biggest red flag about this hospital, according to the reports is that there are overwhelmingly low ratings in the hospital staff section of their rankings. many patients have apparently had some negative interactions with doctors, nurses, and other members of the hospital staff.

