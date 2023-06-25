The fried chicken craze is sweeping the nation, and New Jersey is no exception!

It seems like every month, there's a new fried chicken chain opening in the Pennsylvania/New Jersey areas, whether it's Raising Cane's opening in South Jersey, Shaquille O'Neal's Big Chicken, Hot Chikn Kitchn, Dave's Hot Chicken, Love & Honey Fried Chicken, and more!

Homemade Spicy Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Now a new fried chicken chain has entered the chat! Sink your teeth into this.

375 Chicken 'N Fries, a New York-based chicken chain has just opened their first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. They're located at 11-43 Raymond Plaza W. in Newark.

They have a whole coop of crispy chicken items! Their menu includes fried chicken sandwiches, popcorn chicken with specialty sauces, chicken tenders, chicken and waffles, combo meals, fries and drinks.

This popcorn chicken dish looks out-of-this-world delicious in that sauce!

And their chicken sandwiches look like they're perfectly crispy and bursting with flavor. Dare I say, they might put the Popeye's chicken sandwich to shame!

Will be they opening more New Jersey locations? No word yet if they plan on opening more spots in Central and/or South Jersey, but they do have expansion plans in the works in other parts of New York. Fingers crossed they open more spots here in the good ol' Garden State.

Will you be checking out 375 Chicken N' Fries? Which new fried chicken chains are you most looking forward to trying?

Here Are 9 Smokin' BBQ Joints You HAVE to Try in Central NJ These places are finger lickin' good!