Students at 44 NJ colleges getting free access to teletherapy
Responding to a growing need for mental health support in the wake of the COVID-19 emergency, Gov. Phil Murphy has announced a first-in-the-U.S. partnership that will provide a 24/7 wellness platform to dozens of colleges and universities across the Garden State.
The free virtual platform, Uwill, is expected to launch with the higher-ed institutions sometime in May, according to a Tuesday morning announcement by the Governor's Office. Through it, students will have year-round access to mental health services, including a network of licensed mental health providers for teletherapy.
"With the challenges these past few years have presented, young people around New Jersey and the nation are facing a mental health crisis like never before," Murphy said. "It is incumbent upon us to do everything in our power to provide young people with access to the support they need, which is something my administration will continue to prioritize."
The 24/7/365 access comes at no cost to students or the institutions. The funding comes from American Rescue Plan dollars that were allotted to New Jersey.
- Atlantic Cape Community College
- Bergen County Community College
- Bloomfield College
- Brookdale Community College
- Caldwell University
- Camden County College
- Centenary University
- County College of Morris
- Drew University
- Essex County College
- Fairleigh Dickinson University
- Felician University
- Georgian Court University
- Hudson County Community College
- Kean University
- Mercer County Community College
- Middlesex College
- Monmouth University
- Montclair State University
- New Jersey City University
- New Jersey Institute of Technology
- Ocean County College
- Passaic County Community College
- Princeton University
- Ramapo College
- Raritan Valley Community College
- Rider University
- Rowan College at Burlington County
- Rowan College of South Jersey
- Rowan University
- Rutgers University (Camden, Newark, New Brunswick)
- Saint Elizabeth University
- Saint Peter's University
- Salem County Community College
- Seton Hall University
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stockton University
- Sussex County Community College
- The College of New Jersey
- Union College of Union County
- Warren County Community College
- William Paterson University
Ninety-six percent of eligible institutions chose to participate in the partnership, according to the Governor's Office.
