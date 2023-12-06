Listen to Win! It’s the 12 Days of Chris-mas on 94.5 PST
94.5 PST's Chris & the Crew are celebrating the 12 Days of Chris-mas, and we've saved all of the gifts FOR YOU!
What Can You Win With the 12 Days of Chris-Mas?
For 12 days we're hooking you up with awesome gifts including:
gift cards to the Container Store, shopping sprees to Forman Mills, overnight stays to the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, fancy dinners & So. Much. More.
How To Win the 12 Days of Chris-Mas
Listen for the cue to call weekday morning at 9:10.
Caller 9 gets to play a reindeer game on-air with Chris & the Crew. If you win, you'll spin the wheel to open that day's present.
Thanks to our sponsor: LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia, where they are hosting Holiday Bricktacular now through January 1st.
94.5 PST's Standard Contest rules apply. Good luck from Your #1 Hit Music Station, 94.5 PST!