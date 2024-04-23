Here Are 9 Things You Should Never Leave Out in Your Recycling Bin in Pennsylvania

To recycle or not to recycle, that is the question!

Let's face it - we're all guilty of tossing something in the recycling bin even if we're not sure it belongs there.

Recycling can feel like something of a chore to many people, because it's not as simple as "if it's plastic or glass, recycle it." Some people don't even give it a second thought and toss anything anywhere.

Photo by Rivage on Unsplash Photo by Rivage on Unsplash loading...

Get our free mobile app

Yes, it takes a bit of education to learn what it is you can and cannot recycle or place in your bins. But it's important to remember that you're not just doing it for the environment - you're also doing it for those who work in waste management. It makes their job a lot easier if garbage and recyclables are properly sorted.

As far as placing items in your recycling bin for curbside pickup, it can get a little tricky. Just because something is technically recyclable, it doesn't always mean it belongs in your curbside recycling bin. Some things have to be recycled separately.

man throws batteries in the trash Getty Images loading...

So you're wondering what it is you can't leave in your recycling bin for curbside pickup, it's worth taking a few extra minutes to learn.

Here are 9 items you shouldn't leave out in your recycling bin in Pennsylvania:

9 Items You Should Never Put in Your Recycle Bin in Pennsylvania Don't even think about putting these items in your recycling bin in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Austyn

Still not sure? Check with your local municipality or trash-collection company for a complete list of what can be recycled in your area.

7 Weird Pennsylvania Laws You Probably Didn't Know We're scratching our heads over these bizarre Pennsylvania laws. Gallery Credit: Austyn