For 30 years, the iconic Jersey Shore restaurant the WindMill was a fixture on Route 70 in Brick. They closed the restaurant in 2019 and it became an Urgent Care Center.

According to an article in the Asbury Park Press, the Windmill has filed papers to settle in on north Route 70 in Brick across from their old location.

The space is just over 1,030 square feet and they are also requesting a patio for outdoor dining to accommodate more customers. The space is located at the Brick Dunkin Plaza.

There is a hearing next week in front of the township board for further approval on these issues.

WindMill is best known for their famous Sabrett oversized thick hot dogs served on the grill that gives you a snap on each bite. They have crinkle-cut fries so that they hold more cheese on their famous cheese fries. Sauerkraut, mustard, and relish make their famous hot dog perfect.

The WindMill also serves burgers, but each time I have been there, and the number of times is quite many, I have never had a burger. I hear they are particularly good.

The WindMill has been family owned since 1964. Their primary location is on Ocean Avenue in the West End of Long Branch. Rena and her son Steven took over with family members all on deck in the different facets of running the operation.

They have done an amazing job in running the business, a true family business and all the while helping the community and others.

The WindMill owns five locations, in Red Bank, Ocean Grove, West End Long Branch, North Long Branch, and Belmar.

Good luck to them. I hope Brick gets their WindMill back

