This is one of NJ’s premiere restaurants

All the rage lately has been about the romantic restaurants in New Jersey that you can go to for Valentine's Day. Everyone has their list of what are the most romantic.

The one I just recently went to is definitely romantic, and it also has great ambiance. This restaurant is great for any time of year if you just want a nice night out with your family or significant other.

It's the Salt Creek Grille in Princeton. They're located at 1 Rockingham Row in Princeton New Jersey.

This place has it all. For starters, try the warm sourdough loaf. It's delicious and it has roasted garlic, melted butter and shaved asiago. It's a delicious appetizer to have before you get to the main course.

They've also got a ton of other appetizing appetizers, which you can find here.

They have a giant selection of main courses to choose from as well. Everything from burgers, to fish, pork chops, steaks and a heck of a lot more.

I've had their 'creek' burger and it's delicious. Here's how it's described on their website:

"Ground short rib, chuck & brisket, arugula, aged white cheddar, house spread, caramelized onion & bacon jam, brioche bun, truffle asiago fries." It's amazing.

What sets them apart from the rest is they also have a gigantic sushi menu.

When I went this past week, I got their "red rock roll" which was delicious. It has crab, cream cheese, avocado, tuna, scallions, tempura crunch & spicy sauce. I highly recommend.

They also have another New Jersey location in Rumson.

