Warning: Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria Confirmed In New York State

Health officials continue to warn about a rare flesh-eating bacteria that killed a New York State resident.

The CDC's latest report shows New Yorkers were recently infected with the rare disease.

Vibrio vulnificus Infections Confirmed In Three States Including New York

The CDC's latest findings determined at least 11 infections between June and August 2023 in three states, New York, Connecticut and North Carolina.

At least two people were infected in New York. Seven were infected in North Carolina and two in Connecticut.

Most led to severe issues including septic shock or death.

Rare Fatal Bacterial Infection Kills Suffolk County, Long Island, New York Resident

Over the summer, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul confirmed a person from Suffolk County died shortly after testing positive for vibriosis.

3 People Die From Rare Flesh-Eating Bacteria

In total five people died, the CDC reports.

"Vibriosis is caused by several species of bacteria, including the Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which occurs naturally in saltwater coastal environments and can be found in higher concentrations from May to October when the weather is warmer. Infection with vibriosis can cause a range of symptoms when ingested, including diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fever and chills. Exposure can also result in ear infections and cause sepsis and life-threatening wound infections," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

According to the CDC the people infected were exposed to coastal waters or seafood.

All of the cases happened during, "record-breaking" heat waves, according the CDC.

New York State Department of Health Has Issued Guidance To Providers On Best Practices To Treat And Identify Cases

The New York State Department of Health issued guidance to help prevent vibriosis. CLICK HERE to see what officials recommend.

