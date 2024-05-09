Upstate New York Welfare Fraud Task Force Arrests 2 Hudson Valley Women
A Welfare Fraud Task Force from the Hudson Valley announced more arrests.
On Monday, the Sullivan County Welfare Fraud Task Force confirmed the following arrests.
Monticello, New York Woman Arrested
Drewcilla R. Noel, 31, of Monticello was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree, a Class E felony, and Theft of Services, a Class A misdemeanor.
Police allege she used Medicaid Medical Transportation services between June and December 2023, with multiple transportation companies for non-medical-related trips.
This resulted in $1,315.48 theft, police say.
Sullivan County, New York Woman Arrested
Shayna E. Kimble, 25, of Monticello is accused of stealing $3,971 in SNAP benefits from the Sullivan County Department of Social Services.
Police allege she didn't report income from employment at multiple employers between April 15, 2022, and August 31, 2023.
Kimble was arrested and charged with Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree, a Class D felony.
Released With Appearance Tickets
Both were released on an appearance tickets pending future court dates in the Town of Liberty Court.
