700 Pounds Of Meat From Upstate New York May Cause Fatal Illness

An Upstate New York company has recalled over 700 pounds of meat.

Pelleh Poultry Corp. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Beef and Poultry

Pelleh Poultry Corp., based in Swan Lake, New York recalled 708 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef and poultry products that may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

"Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected," the FSIS stated in a press release.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food," the FSIS adds.

More On Recall

The recalled meat was packaged on various dates from October 25, 2023, through November 20, 2023.

The products all have the establishment number “EST. P44121” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The recalled meat was shipped to retail and institutional locations in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Do Not Eat:

Health officials are worried the recalled products are still in New York homes.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumer or institutional refrigerators or freezers. Cznsumers are urged not to eat these products. Institutions are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS added.

The entire list of all the recalled meat products can be seen here.

As of this writing, there's been no confirmed reports of illness. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

