Child Assaulted By Adult At Thrill Capital of New York

An Upstate New York man is facing serious charges after allegedly hitting a child during a tense moment at Six Flags.

The Upstate New York man was arrested after a long investigation.

Adult Arrested After Incident At Six Flags

Google Google loading...

The alleged incident happened back on June 28, but 22-year-old Corey M. Schaner of Angola, New York, wasn't arrested until Wednesday.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Schaner was charged on August 6 with assault in the third degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police say he was involved in an altercation with someone younger than 17 at Six Flags Darien Lake in late June. Six Flags Darien Lake is called the "Thrill Capital of New York State."

Read More: Florida Crisis Is Now Creating Massive Problems For New York

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Schaner hit a person younger than 17 in their facial area." He was released on an appearance ticket and will appear in Darien Town Court later this month.

Google Google loading...

Six Flags Darien Lake is a 1,200-acre amusement park and resort. It's located at 9993 Alleghany Road in Corfu, New York, off of Interstate 90 between Buffalo and Rochester.

The amusement park, which opened in 1981, features a theme park, water park, and campground.

Six Flags in trouble: 10 problems Great Adventure must fix ASAP

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State