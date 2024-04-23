‘Tiny’ Upstate New York Town ‘Secretly’ One Of America’s ‘Best’

A tiny town in New York State was just named one of the very "best places" in the entire world.

Aurora, or Aurora-on-Cayuga, was honored.

Aurora, New York Named Best Place To Live In The Empire State

Google Google loading...

Only In Your State named Aurora "The Best Place In New York."

The article goes on to explain "Why This One Tiny Town Is Secretly The Best Place In New York."

The article highlights several reasons why Aurora is the best place in New York including:

Cayuga Lake

The Aurora Inn

1833 Kitchen & Bar

MacKenzie-Childs

Rowland House

The Village Market

Fargo Bar & Grill

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

Google Google loading...

According to Google more top attractions include:

Cayuga Lake Tours

Wells College

Cayuga Lake Fishing

Bright Leaf Vineyard

Aurora Brewing

Long Point State Park

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

More About Aurora, New York

Aurora was established in the late 1700s. The village is located in the town of Ledyard in Cayuga County, on the shore of Cayuga Lake.

Google Google loading...

In 1976, the entire village was placed on the National Register of Historic Places, and several buildings were given national landmark status, according to the village's website.

Just over 640 people live in Aurora, according to the latest census data.

Country Living agrees with Only In Your State, calling Aurora "America's Best Kept Secret."

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Best Places To Live In New York State

Despite all this high praise, Aurora didn't make a recent list of the best places to live in America list. However, 9 places from New York State that cracked the top 80. See those places below:

Best Places To Live In New York State Niche is out with its best places to live in America list. Here are the 9 from New York State that cracked the top 80.

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?



26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State