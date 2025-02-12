The Most Deadly & Dangerous Car Brands In New York State

A recent study determined what car brands in New York State caused the most fatal accidents, and which brands are considered the "safest."

Glass Doctor used crash data from the NHTSA to determine the safest car brands and the brands with the most fatal accidents.

Car crash in urban street with black car kadmy loading...

Glass Doctor provided Hudson Valley Post with the safest and most dangerous car brands in the United States and New York State. Let's see how they compare.

Most Dangerous Car Brands In the United States

Most Dangerous Car Brands In New York State

Below are the car brands with the most fatal accidents in New York State, according to Glass Door

#1: Dodge

BEL: Cars On Display At The International Show Getty Images loading...

#2: Lincoln

#3: Infiniti

Note: Glass Doctor didn't provide statistics regarding fatal crashes per 1,000 New York State drivers over the past decade.

Safest Car Brands In the United States

On the opposite end of the spectrum, below are what's called the "safest" car brands in the United States.

Safest Car Brands In New York

It's a different story if you only look at fatal crashes per 1,000 drivers in New York State.

#1: Kia

Brussels Car Fair 2007 Getty Images loading...

#2: Audi

#3: Lexus

Glass Door hopes these findings keep consumers informed when making car-buying decisions and encourage automakers to continue prioritizing safety in their vehicles.

"Safety remains a crucial factor to consider when selecting a car, and these insights provide valuable information for anyone in the market for a new vehicle," Glass Door states.

Most Dangerous Regions To Drive In New York State The New York State Comptroller's office also released the vehicle fatality rate by each New York region. The list was formed by figuring out the fatality rate in 2022 per 100,000 people.