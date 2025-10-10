14-Year-Old Goes On Shocking Murder Spree At Hudson Valley Park

Prosecutors say his violent spree stunned the region.

A 15-year-old received a long prison sentence for killing in a park and trying to kill again in the region.

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced in Westchester County Court.

15-Year-Old From Connecticut Murders 29-Year-Old Man In Hudson Valley

The unnamed 15-year-old from Stratford, Conn., murdered 29-year-old Daquan Glenn in Doyle Park last year in Yonkers.

The 15-year-old shot at two people around 5 p.m. at the Yonkers park on Aug. 26, 2024.

One victim was discovered a short distance away with a gunshot wound to the leg. He survived his injuries.

His name or age wasn't released.

Officials say the other victim, Glenn, was shot many times, including two gunshot wounds to the head.

He was later pronounced dead at Saint Joseph's Medical Center.

Tried To Kill In Hudson Valley 1 Month Prior

According to the Westchester County DA's office, one month before Glenn’s murder, the defendant, then 14 years old, attempted to kill someone else by firing a loaded gun at them.

That person also survived.

“The defendant’s lethal spree is all the more shocking given his age at the time of these offenses," DA Cacace said.

Sentenced to 13 Years To Life

This week, the unnamed teen was sentenced to 13 years to life in state prison for murder and 1 to 3 years in prison for attempted murder, to run consecutively to the sentence for murder.

"More and more, we are seeing young offenders embrace merciless violence as a way of settling scores. This plague upon our communities must be addressed with every tool at our disposal, including policing, community investment and legislative reform," Cacace added.

