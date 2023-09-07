Quarter-Million Pounds Of Chicken Sold In New York State May Injure You

A massive recall was issued after one person was injured by chicken sold in New York State.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced a chicken recall that impacts New York State.

ConAgra Brands Inc. Recalls Banquet Brand Frozen Chicken Strips Entrée Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

Recalled Chicken Strips Sold In Stores Across New York State

The recalled chicken meals were sold in stores across the nation, including New York State. The meals were also sold online.

If you have any in your freezer you should throw the meals out right away, the FSIS warns.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS states.

Anyone with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

At Least One Person Injured From Consuming Recalled Chicken Strips

The FSIS learned of the problem after one person suffered what's described as an "oral injury."

"The problem was discovered when the firm notified FSIS that it received a consumer complaint of plastic in the chicken strip portion of the product, which resulted in an oral injury associated with consumption of this product," the FSIS adds in its recall notice.

There have been no other reports of injury or illness from the recalled items, according to the FSIS.

