Upstate New York Man On Probation Caught Spray Painting Squirrels, SPCA

A Hudson Valley man on probation allegedly admitted to illegally trapping and spray painting squirrels.

On Monday, the Putnam County SPCA announced a man was accused of spray painting squirrels.

Putnam County, New York Man Accused of Spray Painting Squirrels

The Putnam County SPCA announces the arrest of 62-year-old Mark Kuhn of the Town of Patterson.

The Putnam County SPCA and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police worked together after the Putnam County Probation Department made allegations about the 62-year-old.

Kuhn is on probation for an unrelated crime, officials say.

The Putnam County Probation Department reports Kuhn admitted to illegally trapping squirrels on his property, spraying them with apple red colored “Rust-Oleum Paint + Primer," and then releasing them at another location within the Town of Patterson.

Charges for Town of Patterson, New York Man

After a short investigation, Kuhn was interviewed at his home and arrested. He was charged with three counts of poisoning or attempting to poison animals.

The Putnam County SPCA also seized two traps from the home and a Rust-oleum spray can, allegedly used on the squirrels that were caught.

The New York State DEC also charged him with several violations under the New York State Environmental Conservation laws.

