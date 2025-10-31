“Public Health Crisis” Declared In New York: Millions At Risk

New York is in a public health crisis, and residents are bracing for serious impacts.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is declaring a "public health crisis" in New York State. Hochul also says millions of New Yorkers might go hungry, starting this weekend.

New York Is Staring Down A Public Health Crisis

Hochul continues to blast the Trump White House about the impacts of the never-ending federal shutdown.

As of today, the shutdown is 31 days, with no end in sight. Next week, a record will be set. The longest shutdown lasted 35 days in 2018–2019.

Because of this shutdown, SNAP Benefits are set to be suspended on November 1st. This impacts around 42 million Americans and 3 million in New York State.

"We are staring down a public health crisis that puts one million children and over 600,000 older adults lives at risk because Republicans in Washington are refusing to do their jobs and the Trump Administration is hellbent on letting Americans suffer the consequences," Hochul stated.

Hochul also declared a state of emergency for all of New York State because of the issue.

New York State Sues Trump White House

Also this week, New York and 24 other states sued the Trump administration over the suspension of food assistance benefits.

New York Attorney General Tish James says the suspension of the benefits is illegal and a clear violation of the Food and Nutrition Act.

The lawsuit calls on the USDA to use contingency funds to pay for benefits in November. The official USDA website blames the government shutdown on Democrats and says "the well has run dry."

