New Yorkers Urged To Wear Face Masks, Avoid Driving
New Yorkers are advised to start wearing face masks (again) and limit their driving. Here's why.
The Hudson Valley and Upstate New York are once again being warned to take extreme precautions as dangerous arctic cold moves back into the region.
New Yorkers Urged To Wear Face Masks And Stay Off Roads As Arctic Cold Returns
The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Watch for the Hudson Valley and much of New York State.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
The watch starts Saturday morning and lasts until Sunday afternoon. The most dangerous conditions and the coldest are expected Saturday night into Sunday.
The low on Saturday is below zero. Combined with the wind chill, it will feel between 20 and 30 degrees below zero across the region.
Why Officials Say Face Masks Are Now Necessary
Weather officials warn that these wind chills are cold enough to cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Because of that risk, New Yorkers are urged to fully cover their faces when outside, dress in layers, and wear hats and gloves
"Dress in layers, including a hat, face mask, and gloves if you must go outside," the National Weather Service states in its latest weather alert.
Driving Can Also Be Very Dangerous
Beyond the extreme cold, the extreme wind could make driving very dangerous.
The National Weather Service warns that gusty winds may blow around unsecured objects, knock down tree limbs, and cause isolated power outages.
Those same winds could also make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
Reduced visibility, blowing snow, and dangerously cold conditions could quickly turn a routine drive into a serious emergency.
According to the National Weather Service, winds could reach 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected in many areas, experts warn.
"Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution," the National Weather Service told Hudson Valley Post in an email. "Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and a few power outages may result."
The 9 Coldest States In America
The 9 Coldest States In America
Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf
LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?
LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?
Gallery Credit: Daniel Dennerline
The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State
The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State
Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews