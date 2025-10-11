New Yorkers Could Be Losing Thousands to Fake Inflation Checks

Scammers are pretending to send New Yorkers their inflation rebate checks. Here's how to avoid getting tricked.

State and local officials are sounding the alarm about a new wave of scams hitting New York State residents

Inflation Rebate Cold Call Scams Increasing in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul continues to warn about scams tied to the inflation rebate checks.

Hochul says scammers are cold-calling residents, saying they have "inflation rebate checks." Scammers are requesting personal information from residents to redeem fake checks.

These scammers typically ask for Social Security numbers, bank account info, and other sensitive details. They say these details are needed to redeem your inflation rebate check.

Scammers are also sending out texts. An example of a scam text is below:

You Don't Need To Do Anything To Get Your Inflation Rebate Checks

Hochul was clear: New Yorkers do not need to do anything to get an inflation refund beyond meeting the official eligibility requirements. No phone call, no email, no text is necessary to collect this money.

"New Yorkers do not have to do anything to receive an inflation refund check outside of meeting eligibility requirements," Hochul said.

You are eligible for an inflation refund check if, for tax year 2023, you:

Filed Form IT-201, New York State Resident Income Tax Return;

Reported income within the qualifying thresholds below; and

Were not claimed as a dependent on another taxpayer’s return.

How Much To Expect

Joint tax filers with income up to $150,000 will receive a $400 check.

Joint tax filers with income over $150,000 but no greater than $300,000 will receive a $300 check.

Single tax filers with income up to $75,000 will receive a $200 check.

Single tax filers with incomes over $75,000 but no greater than $150,000 will receive a $150 check.

