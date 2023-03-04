20 things people have stolen from NJ restaurants

Really, it's actually one of the 10 Commandments: Though shall not steal.

Apparently, a lot of people have found a loophole, and it's really OK to steal stuff from your favorite South Jersey restaurants. LOL!

We asked listeners to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna if they've ever stolen anything from restaurants.

And then, the floodgates opened.

It seems that a lot of people have done it - and most are not shy about it!

People have shared the items they've borrowed, and now we want to share their stories. We will not be using people's real names, mainly because I don't want to be called to any courtroom as a material witness!

So, let's get started!

20 Things South Jersey People Have Stolen From Local Restaurants.

1. Salt and pepper shakers. It seems to be one of the most popular answers. Some people steal them for the shakers themselves, while we actually had someone tell us they steal them, "because I don't know where in the grocery store that you can buy salt and pepper." From V: "Corona salt and pepper shakers from Red Lobster back in high school and a bunch of pint glasses may have been "to go" cups in my 20s lol."

Photo by Peter Werkman on Unsplash Photo by Peter Werkman on Unsplash loading...

2. Knives, specifically steak knives! Those big knives they give you at steakhouses apparently just call your name to take them home with you!

Photo by Muhammad Putra Arienda on Unsplash Photo by Muhammad Putra Arienda on Unsplash loading...

3. Glassware. The most popular beer mugs! We had one person who said they stole one because the restaurant's name always happened to be their last name. You almost can't blame them, right?

Photo by Yutacar on Unsplash Photo by Yutacar on Unsplash loading...

4. T said: "Philly sports beer mugs... almost have the full collection now. Can't wait to see if they have any new ones for the upcoming seasons."

Photo by Fábio Alves on Unsplash Photo by Fábio Alves on Unsplash loading...

5. A glass sugar canister. 6. Red pepper flakes shaker. SS says she's guilty of taking those and more. "Used to be a game with my step-dad to see who would bring home the better thing."

7. Arielle works at a local bar. She says people like to steal their table numbers, "particularly 7, 11, 13, 21, and 69."

Photo by John Tuesday on Unsplash Photo by John Tuesday on Unsplash loading...

8. AW says he stole a canon from a restaurant! "The old Quarter Deck Inn on LBI had replica canons between the booths."

9. Silverware. CS says, "a fork from Longhorn restaurant rolled off the table and found it in my purse when we got home."

Photo by Richard Iwaki on Unsplash Photo by Richard Iwaki on Unsplash loading...

10. B says, "Those little cups that sauces and condiments come in."

11. From JR: "Way back in the day, It was always a goal of ours to get a Root Beer mug at Stewart’s. Every time. We very very rarely succeeded. Those girls were good."

12. Shot glasses! (Hey! They're easy to hide!)

13. Cloth napkins. Several people mentioned they love to have these at home. (There are stores that sell these, you know...)

14. Furniture! Apparently, some go for the bigger items. JB: "Don’t ask me how but someone I know stole a coffee table from a restaurant 42 years ago. It wasn’t a little thing either. It’s been in the family ever since."

15. A cooking pan! JP says it's now her favorite pan!

16. A pizza pan! One person says when Pizza Hut first came out with pan pizza, she "borrowed" a pan to use at home.

17. Decorations! From BW: "Possibly the 36” styrofoam lemon from the lemonade place on the Ocean City boardwalk. 1982 ish. (When life gives you lemons, take them home!)

18. Beer signs! KY says he ended with a beer sign! "I was drunk and don’t remember. I found it in the back seat of my car the next day."

19. Condiments - and more! D: "We put the 'six-pack' caddy full of condiments and silverware in our friend's large purse. She noticed it the next morning."

20. Horse stuff! From a listener in Oceanview: " Full place settings and the saddle from Texas Roadhouse." (Giddy up!)

