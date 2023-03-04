St. Patrick’s Day in NJ: Best Irish pubs in Ocean and Monmouth counties
It's no secret that I have a large amount of Irish heritage and that St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite Holidays. I have traveled to Ireland and my family goes all out to celebrate everything Irish every March. I someday will return to Ireland and tour the beautiful country, it was a fantastic trip and we loved every minute of it. From the Cliffs of Moher to County Cork to Dublin, Ireland is a beautiful island to visit and explore.
St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner so I decided to use YELP to list the "BEST" Irish Pubs in Ocean and Monmouth County. Great places for you to celebrate this March with friends and family. See if your favorite Irish Pub is on the list here in Ocean and Monmouth County.
St. Stephen's Green Publick House
2031 State Rt 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
The Irish Rail
229 E Main St Manasquan, NJ 08736
PJ Sweeney's
447 Brick Blvd Brick, NJ 08723
Klee's Bar & Grill
101 Blvd Seaside Heights, NJ 08751
The Robinson Ale House
26 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
McIntyre's Pub
1747 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753
Murphy's Tavern
17 Ward Ln Rumson, NJ 07760
Frye Brewing
2257 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742
Where is your favorite Irish pub? We always love getting your input and selections.
Look for us in the Belmar St. Patrick's Parade on Sunday, March 5, and the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights on Saturday, March 12.