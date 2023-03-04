St. Patrick&#8217;s Day in NJ: Best Irish pubs in Ocean and Monmouth counties

St. Patrick’s Day in NJ: Best Irish pubs in Ocean and Monmouth counties

It's no secret that I have a large amount of Irish heritage and that St. Patrick's Day is one of my favorite Holidays. I have traveled to Ireland and my family goes all out to celebrate everything Irish every March. I someday will return to Ireland and tour the beautiful country, it was a fantastic trip and we loved every minute of it. From the Cliffs of Moher to County Cork to Dublin, Ireland is a beautiful island to visit and explore.

St. Patrick's Day is right around the corner so I decided to use YELP to list the "BEST" Irish Pubs in Ocean and Monmouth County. Great places for you to celebrate this March with friends and family. See if your favorite Irish Pub is on the list here in Ocean and Monmouth County.

St. Stephen's Green Publick House 

2031 State Rt 71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

 

The Irish Rail

229 E Main St Manasquan, NJ 08736

 

PJ Sweeney's 

447 Brick Blvd Brick, NJ 08723

 

Klee's Bar & Grill 

101 Blvd Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

 

The Robinson Ale House

26 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701

 

McIntyre's Pub

1747 Hooper Ave Toms River, NJ 08753

 

Murphy's Tavern

17 Ward Ln Rumson, NJ 07760

 

Frye Brewing 

2257 Bridge Ave Point Pleasant, NJ 08742

Where is your favorite Irish pub? We always love getting your input and selections.

Look for us in the Belmar St. Patrick's Parade on Sunday, March 5, and the Ocean County St. Patrick's Day Parade in Seaside Heights on Saturday, March 12.

Unsplash.com Des Récits
Best Irish Pubs in Ocean and Monmouth County

The Best Irish Pubs Chosen By YELP in Ocean and Monmouth County

