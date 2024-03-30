New York State Updates Plan For ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Event’

Are you prepared?

New York officials are urging New Yorkers to prepare for a total solar eclipse.

Total Solar Eclipse Less Than Two Weeks Away

Canva Canva loading...

The total eclipse is expected to go through Jamestown, Rochester, Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Plattsburgh late in the afternoon on April 8.

“The April 8 eclipse is a once-in-a-generation experience, and there’s no better place to view it than in our beautiful state,” Governor Hochul said.

On Monday, Hochul updated New Yorkers on how the Empire State is making plans to make sure everyone can have a "safe and memorable viewing experience."

New York State Is Expected Millions Of Visitors

In 2022, Gov. Hochul formed a task force to work on a plan to make sure everyone can safely enjoy the eclipse.

“New York is ready to welcome millions of visitors, and my administration has been working hard to ensure everyone in the path of the eclipse can safely enjoy this rare event," Hochul added.

How New York State Is Trying To Keep Everyone Safe For the Solar Eclipse

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Officials have called the upcoming eclipse a "once-in-a-lifetime" and a "generational spectacle."

Many events are being planned across the state. CLICK HERE to find out where.

Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York

NASA NASA loading...

Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are some of the hometowns in Western New York and Upstate New York that will enjoy the full total solar eclipse.

Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Near Full Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region

Canva Canva loading...

The rest of New York State, like the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region will see 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse

19 of Coolest Places in New York to See 2024 Solar Eclipse Experience the 2024 solar eclipse at some of the coolest places New York State has to offer. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.