The 7 winter weather hazards everyone in NJ needs to take seriously

Winter isn't just coming — it is here. In the NJ meteorology world, it is our "playoff season". Every change in the weather presents a threat for treacherous travel conditions and/or human health concerns.

Here in the weather center, in addition to helping you plan your day and play your week, we are always on the lookout for hazardous weather. Conditions that may present a danger to life and property.

Even though extreme heat, tornadoes, and hurricanes are exceptionally rare this time of year, the winter months present a special assortment of phenomena to watch. And yes, the list goes way beyond "snow" and "cold". Here's my top seven.

Slippery Snow & Ice

When you think about the impacts of a snow storm or ice storm, this is probably the picture in your head. Sloppy, slippery driving conditions. Treacherous walkways. Black ice. Poor traction and lingering icy patches are probably the most perilous impact from a winter storm. Especially since one bad fall or car crash could have dramatic, long-lasting health effects.

Blinding Snow & Ice

Another important impact of a snow storm in particular is poor visibility. By definitely, "heavy" snow reduces your line of sight to less than a quarter-mile. And, of course, in blizzards and snow squalls, visibility may drop to near-zero. Combined with the iciness of road surfaces, poor visibility can lead to huge pileup accidents on major highways.

Heavy Snow & Ice

A "hidden" danger of winter storms comes during the cleanup. Snow — especially wet, slushy stuff — is very heavy. And even those in good physical healthy should be very careful when shoveling. You have to know your limits and take breaks, to prevent overexertion. Heart attacks are unfortunately very common from wintertime shovelers.

Extreme Cold

The "dead of winter" in New Jersey - the average coldest part of the year - is late January. When a long stretch of sub-freezing or even sub-zero weather settles in, it can lead to serious health and safety concerns. Including hypothermia, when your body loses heat faster than it can replace it, causing the core temperature to drop. And frostbite, the freezing (and potential death) of skin and underlying tissue.

Wind

When the wind blows, New Jersey will rock. Wind just makes everything worse in the wintertime. Blowing snow causes big snow drifts to form, and can dramatically reduce visibility too (even after a storm exits). Wind + Cold = Wind Chill, which can be biting, painful, and even dangerous. Wind-driven storms can also bring down branches, trees, and power lines.

River Flooding

In a season of frigid temperatures and frozen precipitation, we do not think much about rising rivers, streams, and creeks. But it is a big concern, especially as winter turns to spring. First, ice jams traveling downstream can clog and overflow even a major waterway like the Delaware River. Second, massive snow melt in the mountains of New York, Pennsylvania, and northern New Jersey can flood water basins too.

Coastal Flooding

Some of New Jersey's worst winter storms are nor'easters — powerful coastal storms that drive heavy precipitation and strong northeasterly winds. That is an on-shore wind, and often leads to big waves and a big push of ocean water. Just like a hurricane, storm surge from a nor'easter can cause significant flooding of tidal waterways. (Especially as water gets "trapped" in back bays and tributaries, without an opportunity to drain.) Severe beach erosion is also possible due to wave action, which can reduce the effectiveness of the Shore's defensive dune system for the next big storm.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Check out Dan's weather blog or follow him on Facebook for your latest weather forecast updates.

