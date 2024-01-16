New York State Plans For Breathtaking ‘Once-In-A-Lifetime Event’

New York State announced plans for a "once-in-a-lifetime" event that's less than 100 days away.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is providing New Yorkers with an update on the state's plan for a solar eclipse that's less than three months away.

New York State Plans For Solar Eclipse

Hochul reports many agencies have been working with local governments to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience.

"The state’s goals surrounding the eclipse are to provide a safe, fun and enjoyable experience from start to finish. Alongside the focus on public safety is the promotion of New York State as an eclipse vacation destination. With so much to do and see in the path of totality, New York State and I LOVE NY are encouraging eclipse viewers to extend an eclipse viewing trip into a full vacation for a more enjoyable experience all around," Hochul's Office stated in a press release.

The last total solar eclipse in New York State was about 100 years ago, according to Hochul's Office.

Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York

I LOVE NY officials have launched a multi-platform "Come for the Eclipse, Stay for New York" campaign to present New York as the place to be to witness this event.

“Whether you live in New York or are visiting to witness this generational spectacle, ensuring everyone can take in this year’s eclipse safely is our top priority,” Governor Hochul said. “I encourage everyone to keep safety in mind so that all can savor this experience and make memories to last a lifetime. Come for the eclipse, but stay for New York and enjoy all our great state has to offer.”

Planning started 15 months ago. A task force made up of nearly two dozen state agencies and authorities has been working on plans to ensure a safe and memorable viewing experience for New York State’s residents and visitors, officials note.

Hochuls expects hundreds of thousands to witness the event in New York.

Total Solar Eclipse In Upstate New York, Western New York

Nearly 30 counties in New York State will get to see a full total solar eclipse on April 8 between 3:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Jamestown, Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Watertown, Old Forge, Lake Placid and Plattsburgh are some of the hometowns in Western New York and Upstate New York that will enjoy the full total solar eclipse.

Near Full Eclipse Can Be Seen In Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, Capital Region

The rest of New York State, like the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island and Capital Region will see 88 percent to over 99 percent coverage.

As this "once-in-a-lifetime event approaches," state officials plan to hold more meetings and briefings to continue preparation.

