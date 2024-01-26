New York Resident Dies After Eating Mislabeled Cookie At Party

A resident from New York State is dead after eating a mislabeled cookie while visiting others out of state.

On Tuesday, the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food, Standards and Product Safety Division (DCP) and the Connecticut Department of Public Health issued a warning after the death of a New York resident.

New York Man Dies After Eating Cookie In Connecticut

Officials confirmed a New York State resident who was in their 20s died after eating a cookie at a social gathering in Connecticut.

Officials didn't release the New York resident's name, gender, or exact age.

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy that should never have happened,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “DCP Food Investigators are working hard with the Department of Public Health, local health departments, officials in New York State and New Jersey, the Food and Drug Administration and Stew Leonard’s to determine how this error happened and prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in the future. Our condolences go out to the family affected by this incident.”

The unnamed resident ate a cookie sold at Stew Leonard’s grocery stores, which have locations in Danbury and Newington.

Cookies Recalled

The resident has a peanut allergy and the cookie contained undeclared peanuts, officials say.

"Stew Leonard’s, in partnership with the Food and Drug Administration, is recalling Vanilla Florentine Cookies that were sold only at Stew Leonard’s in Danbury and Newington, Conn. from November 6 – December 31, 2023. The cookies contain peanuts. Customers with nut allergies should bring back the product to customer service for a full refund," Stew Leonard’s stated.

The Florentine Cookies were produced by a wholesaler, Cookies United, in Islip, New York, labeled with the Stew Leonard’s brand name.

They were sold at Stew Leonard’s between November 6 to December 31, 2023, with a best-by date of January 5, 2024. These cookies are seasonal and were sold in Danbury and Newington.

"Correct labeling so that people who have food allergies can appropriately protect themselves is of utmost importance. I am devastated to learn of this incident and will work with partners to ensure that we can protect people with food allergies. I cannot stress enough the importance of food allergy awareness so that an avoidable tragedy like this doesn’t happen again,” DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD said.

