New State-Of-The-Art ShopRite Opens In Hudson Valley, New York

Hudson Valley residents are raving about a brand new "state-of-the-art" supermarket that just opened. We've got a sneak peek inside.

Many shoppers in New York and the Hudson Valley are looking for a new supermarket after seven just closed for good.

Stop & Shop Closes 7 Locations In New York State

Stop & Shop closed over 30 locations nationwide, including seven in New York.

Seven of those locations are in New York. A few are in The Hudson Valley. Stores are set to close for good in less than a month.

Below are the stores in New York State that are closing down

State-Of-The-Art Supermarket Opens In Hudson Valley

Some Hudson Valley residents can now shop at a "state-of-the-art" ShopRite, which just opened on Sunday. Below is a sneak peak of the new store.

The 74,000-square-foot ShopRite on North Bedford Road in Mount Kisco is expected to feature many expanded services, like chef prepared meals to go, smart shopping carts and a wide variety of fresh foods and departments.

“Our customers will find a bigger store with new amenities and an elevated shopping experience that also delivers the exceptional quality, variety and value ShopRite is known for,” ShopRite President Steve Savas stated.

The new store replaced the nearby ShopRite of Bedford Hills, which closed on Saturday, Nov. 9.

200 Jobs Created

The new ShopRite will employ about 200, according to the company.

