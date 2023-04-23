One word: YUM!

There's no better combo than coffee and donuts, but what happens when you throw fried chicken in the mix?

We have so many delicious donut shops here in New Jersey, but I bet you've never seen one quite like this.

Federal Donuts has been a popular Philly donut joint since 2011.

The shop is known for its tasty donut creations, like pralines & cream, London lavender fog, and spiced pear a la mode. If you're more of a traditional donut fan, they've got classic glazed donuts as well.

But, Federal Donut's fried chicken menu is what sets it apart from the competition.

You can choose from a variety of chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings, and even a fried chicken salad. Most chicken orders come with your choice of dipping sauces.

And, some even come with a honey-dipped donut, if you're craving the best of both worlds. The tasty donut chain is expanding to New Jersey!

So far, there is only one NJ store opening, but hopefully, this will be the start of more to come.

You'll be able to enjoy Federal Donuts in Marlton! The new shop will be opening in Marlton Square, which is home to other stores like Blue Mercury, J Crew Factory, Trader Joe's, and Chicos, along with eateries like Carlo's Bake Shop, Playa Bowls, and Chopt.

An opening date for Federal Donuts hasn't been announced yet, but Marlton Square's website says it's coming soon. You can check there for updates.

Do you want to see a Federal Donuts in Ocean County?

