Man shot to death inside Jersey City, NJ smoke shop

🔴 A North Carolina man was killed in a Jersey City smoke shop

🔴 No arrests have been made

🔴 An investigation is ongoing

JERSEY CITY — A North Carolina man is dead after a shooting inside a smoke shop last night.

Shots rang out at Allstars Smoke Shop on Danforth Avenue in Jersey City around midnight early Sunday morning, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Cops arrived at the scene and found 23-year-old Khalil King unresponsive. Authorities said he had been shot once. The man from Fayetteville, North Carolina was pronounced dead at 12:16 a.m.

It's not clear why King was in Jersey City.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

