New Holiday In New York Means Extra Day Off For Many New Yorkers

A brand new holiday in New York State means many will have an extra day off this month.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed new laws creating two more school holidays in 2023.

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Making Diwali A School Holiday

In November 2023, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that makes Diwali a school holiday for New York City public schools.

Officials say Diwali is India's biggest and most important holiday.

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation To Declare Lunar New Year A School Holiday

Hochul also declared the Lunar New Year a public school holiday across New York State in 2023.

This meant all public schools across New York State are closed each year for the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year happens on the second new moon after the December 21st winter solstice.

Last year the Chinese New Year fell on Saturday, Feb. 10. That meant most students didn't get the day off from school.

New York Schools To Close In Celebration Of Lunar New Year

This year marks the first time all public school students from across the state will close to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The Lunar New Year in 2025 is Wed, Jan 29, 2025. All public schools in New York will be closed in celebration.

If you're wondering the upcoming year is the Year Of The Snake.

