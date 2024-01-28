‘Innocent’ Dogs From Korean Meat Market Getting Second Chance In New York
Two dogs rescued from a South Korean meat market are getting a "second chance" at happy lives in the Hudson Valley.
Rescue Alert: Abused Dogs from South Korean Meat Market Rescued by SPCA Westchester.
Two young mixed-breeds, Pablo and Parker, arrived at the Westchester County SPCA on Wednesday.
"Narrowly escaping a horrific fate, two young mixes named Pablo and Parker will receive second chances at happy lives. Both dogs were originally taken in by Humane Society International who shut down the meat farm in South Korea where Pablo, Parker, and dozens of other victims were trapped in feces covered cages and slated for torture and slaughter for their meat," the Westchester County SPCA stated.
“We’re told that these innocent dogs appear to be very trusting and have not lost their faith in people, which is remarkable considering all that they’ve endured,” SPCA Westchester’s Executive Director Shannon Laukhuf said. “We look forward to providing these special dogs with an abundance of TLC and finding them the loving homes that they deserve.”
Both Arrive To Westchester County In Need Of Medical Care
The shelter located in Briarcliff Manor says both will receive immediate medical and veterinary care.
Pablo is suffering from fractured teeth and Parker has facial scarring that will need to be treated, officials say
"While it is unknown how Pablo and Parker’s injuries were sustained, evidence points to the dangerous and cruel conditions that they were living in at the meat farm," the Westchester County SPCA added.
The rescue comes on the heels of a historic ruling by the South Korean government banning the breeding and slaughter of dogs for consumption, according to the Westchester County SPCA.
"It is widely known that stray animals are rounded up and shipped off to meat farms and markets, where they are forced to live in unconscionable conditions. Activists have even witnessed dogs being beaten and electrocuted leading up to their slaughter," the Westchester County SPCA said.
