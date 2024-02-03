Life-Threatening STDs Are ‘Out-Of-Control’ In New York State

Health officials is warning of an STI resurgence nationwide with the highest number of cases since 1950.

In 2022, more than 2.5 million cases of syphilis, gonorrhea, and chlamydia were reported in the United States with syphilis cases increasing the most.

"STIs must be a public health priority," the CDC stated.

Syphilis Spreading At Alarming Rates

Canva Canva loading...

The CDC is warning of a syphilis resurgence nationwide with the highest number of cases since 1950.

"The most alarming concerns center around the syphilis and congenital syphilis epidemics, signaling an urgent need for swift innovation and collaboration from all STI prevention partners," the CDC states.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

What Is Syphilis?

Canva Canva loading...

Syphilis can only be spread by direct contact with a syphilis sore during vaginal, anal, or oral sex. It can also spread from a mother with syphilis to her unborn baby.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems without treatment. Infection develops in stages (primary, secondary, latent, and tertiary). Each stage can have different signs and symptoms," the CDC states.

Syphilis Cases Up 80 Percent

According to the CDC, in 2022, 207,255 cases of syphilis were reported which is the greatest number of cases reported since 1950 and an increase of 17.3 percent since 2021.

The CDC reports there's been an 80 percent increase in syphilis cases nationwide in the past five years. There were 113,739 reported cases in 2018.

Canva Canva loading...

"Since reaching a historic low in 2000 and 2001, the rate of syphilis has increased almost every year, increasing 9.3% during 2021 to 2022," the CDC states. "Rates of syphilis increased among both men and women, among all age groups, and in all regions of the United States."

Rates of syphilis increased in most Hispanics and Native Americans, the CDC reports.

A disproportionate number of cases are among men who have sex with men, according to the CDC. But 25 percent of all new cases are now being diagnosed in women.

Congenital syphilis, passed along in utero to babies, is also climbing, officials note.

“The CDC’s latest STI data shows that our nation is facing a rapidly deteriorating public health crisis with real lives at stake. STIs – especially syphilis – will continue to spiral out of control until the administration and Congress provide communities with the funding they need to provide the most basic screening, treatment, and prevention services," the National Coalition of STD Directors said in a statement.

Canva Canva loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The CDC isn't sure why infectious cases of syphilis are increasing rapidly.

More STDs Found In New York State Than Most Of America

We recently learned New York State is home to more STDs than most of America. See more below:

More STDs Found In New York State Than Most Of America New York State nearly leads the nation when it comes to STDs.

20 Worst Places to Live in New York State A list highlights the worst places a New York resident can call home. A number of places in the Hudson Valley made the list, including one that was ranked the worst place to live.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.