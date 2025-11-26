Hudson Valley Home Raid Leaves New York Police Alarmed

New York State Police say a Hudson Valley home turned up far more than expected during a raid.

New York State Police says officers in the Hudson Valley made a large drug and weapons arrest.

Drugs, Weapons Found Newburgh, New York Home

New York State Police's Troop F Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team, Troop F Community Stabilization Unit, City of Newburgh Police Department, and the Town of New Windsor Police Department executed a search warrant at a home on Henry Avenue in the City of Newburgh.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of the following:

  • 4 Handguns
  • 2 Rifles
  • 1 AR Style Firearm
  • 1 Shotgun
  • Assorted ammunition and magazines
  • Approximately 28 grams of crack cocaine
  • Approximately 14 grams of cocaine
  • Approximately 14 grams of fentanyl
  • Approximately $3,190.00 USC

Newburgh, New York Man Arrested

After the search warrant, 27-year-old Lakeem L. Thompson of Newburgh was taken into custody.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a class C felony, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree with intent to sell, class B felonies.

Thompson was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded to Orange County Jail on $20,000 bail.

