Freak Accident Near Hudson Valley School Kills New York Dad

A father of three is dead after a tree fell onto his car near a school. It happened on Sunday around 9:40 a.m.

Man Killed When Tree Falls On Car

Authorities say the 29-year-old was either pulling into or out of the parking lot at the Bais Medrash of Dexter Park, a private Jewish school, when the tragedy happened Sunday morning.

He's been identified as Yisroel Freeman.

A tree fell through the windshield of his car, hitting the driver's side. He was alert and conscious before being brought to Westchester Medical Center, where he later passed away.

Reports say Freeman, a resident of Chestnut Ridge, was driving to the learning center at the time of the crash.

Cause Of Tragedy Remains Under Investigation

Sunday was extremely windy across the Hudson Valley. High winds were also reported in the area of the school.

Police are still investigating what caused the tree branch to collapse, causing the young father's death.

Funeral services for Freeman were reportedly held Sunday night.

