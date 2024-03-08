Hollywood’s Biggest Star To Feast On Hudson Valley, New York Food

Some of the biggest stars in the entire world will feast on popular food made in the Hudson Valley.

The 96th Annual Academy Awards show is set for this coming Sunday night.

$178K Gift Bag For Oscar Nominees

Many of the celebrity guests who walk the red carpet will receive an Oscar gift bag filled with nearly $200,000 worth of items.

This year's items include an all-inclusive stay at a Swiss chalet for up to 10 guests, a 3-night stay at a private villa in St. Barths and a 7-day holistic wellness retreat.

Other items in the "Everyone Wins" gift bags include a designer throw pillow, skincare products, wellness products, a wine cooler, a portable grill, alcohol, and gourmet food.

Treats From Hudson Valley In Gift Bag

The Hudson Valley is part of the gourmet food portion of the "Everyone Wins" gift bags.

The swag bags will include treats from a Westchester gourmet pretzel company. Tinsletown will get a taste of Tarrytown.

For the sixth time, Posh Pretzels in Tarrytown is included in the Oscar gift bags.

"Handcrafted, stuffed, flavored & class I Belgian chocolate covered pretzels in an extensive variety," Posh Pretzels states on its website.

Tarrytown, Westchester County, New York Company Featured in Oscar Swag Bags

This year, gourmet pretzels from Tarrytown will be pink-colored. The pretzels will be dipped in pink-colored chocolate in honor of the mega box office hit "Barbie."

"We are thrilled to once again be included in the “Everyone Wins” Gift Bags given independently to the top Oscar nominees," Posh Pretzel wrote on Facebook. "We couldn’t be more excited!

The pretzel company has received rave reviews from customers, with near-perfect ratings on Yelp and Facebook.

