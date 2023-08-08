Hey, New Jersey: Turn down the car speaker or risk getting fined

🔊 Blasting music from a loud car speaker in NJ could land you in trouble

If you blast music from large speakers in your car, you could be in trouble in New Jersey.

Acting Gov. Nicholas Scutari signed a bill A-4686/S-3131 (Spearman, Moen, Clifton/Cruz-Perez, Beach, Singleton), that established penalties for motor vehicle noise violations.

The law sets limits on the permissible volume of sound emanating from motor vehicles to define “nuisance vehicle vehicles,” commonly known as “boom cars.”

A noise violation for a nuisance motor vehicle is defined as the operation of a sound system that is plainly audible at a distance of 50 feet or more from the vehicle.

Communities have been adversely affected by the loud music from “boom parties,” where large gatherings of people and their cars blast music from massive speaker systems, the law’s sponsors said.

The music is so loud that it has affected residents miles away. Those along the Delaware River and in Elizabeth have complained about the noise for several years, saying they can feel the bass vibrating in their homes.

“The noise from these boom parties can be an assault on the quality of life in residential communities at all hours of the day and night. The law sets reasonable standards that allow local government officials to limit the volume of music emanating from motor vehicles,” said Scutari.

While the love of music is something most people have in common, drivers must be considerate of other people and the surrounding communities who may be affected by blaring sound systems, said Senator Nilsa Cruz-Perez, D-Camden/Gloucester, one of the co-sponsors of the bill.

This law will allow drivers and passengers in cars to enjoy music at a responsible decibel without disturbing others with obnoxiously loud sound systems, added co-bill sponsor Senator James Beach, D-Burlington/Camden.

Under the law, a person is subject to a fine of not less than $250 or more than $500 for a first offense; for a second violation, the fine increases to not less than $500 or more than $750; and for a third or subsequent violation, a person is subject to a fine of not less than $750 or more than $1,000 plus two motor vehicle penalty points.

