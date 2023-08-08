Here’s how much it costs to take a family to an area MLB game

Prices to see a major league baseball game vary pretty wildly among the 30 teams, and the three teams closest to New Jersey don’t stand out as being particularly pricey or particularly cheap.

A website called MoneyGeek analyzed budget ticket prices for the remainder of the 2023 season, along with parking and concessions, to determine the average cost of attending a baseball game for a family of four for each team.

Additionally, they calculated the average ticket price for each team and found that certain teams tended to either increase or decrease the cost of their game's tickets.

The most expensive area team is, no surprise, the Yankees. The pinstripers have the sixth-highest average cost of attending a game at $161; that’s $73 for four cheap seats, $47 to park, and $41 for concessions.

The Phillies, however, aren’t that much cheaper: it costs an average of $154 for a family of four. That breaks down to $85 for tickets, $25 for parking, and $43 for concessions.

The Mets are one of the more affordable teams to see and would be even more so if parking weren’t so high. Four cheap seats will set you back just $32, while parking is $40, and concessions are $55, for a total of $127.

Looking at the league as a whole, attending a Dodgers game at Dodger Stadium is the most expensive, with an average total of $219, while seeing a Red Sox game at Fenway Park is close behind at $215.

The cheapest team for a family of four is the Miami Marlins; the average cost there is just $83.

