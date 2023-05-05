‘A Very Jersey Weekend’ — Will you be at these events?

Caller Chic from Chesterfield is headed to Madison Square Garden with his better half to see Billy Joel. He asked for a restaurant recommendation in the "Asian Fusion" category. Of course, we opened up the phones to help him out.

Two recommendations for him (disclaimer that I have not been to either so cannot personally vouch!): Shanghai Mong in Koreatown and Piggy Back by Pig and Khao topped the list.

John, the owner of Let's Have a Ball food truck in South Plainfield, will be at the Food Trucks in the Fall: Spring Edition at the Oak Tree Lodge in Neptune this weekend. They sell rice balls with ground beef, peas, broccoli rabe, and sausage, and all different kinds. It's all for the Valerie Fund collecting money to combat childhood cancer.

Don in Flemington will be at the Just Jersey Food Truck Festival in Chester on Saturday, May 6, and Paramus on Sunday, May 7.

I'll be at Borata Family Farms in Burlington Saturday at 2 p.m. and waving the green flag at New Egypt Speedway Saturday at 6 p.m.!

Join me at events throughout the state over the next few weeks as we bring in Spring supporting local NJ neighborhood businesses!

Friday night join me and my friends at PBA 174 in Bridgewater. The event is a wine and spirit tasting sponsored by a local business. Tickets are available at the door. We'll be there at 7 p.m. at the Bridgewater Manor!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.